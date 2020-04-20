Global  

Kids Orthodox Easter

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Kids Orthodox Easter
Kids Orthodox Easter
Tweets about this

ksenija

KSENIJA Happy Orthodox Easter to all our friends & family! 💛 As hard as today was without my father AND quarantine, the pos… https://t.co/K0LLOFmdTV 3 hours ago

sweet_tooth19

🍫🍬Sweet Tooth🍩🍪 @hope_movefrwrd Yeah I can’t do midnight mass. I used to do the Good Friday mass. But my kids are catholic and my f… https://t.co/zI1fUV7WkS 4 hours ago

SpeakRussianNow

Natasha When I was a child, Easter was one of the best holidays because it was usually warm, my parents cooked a delicious… https://t.co/iblCmq0W8I 5 hours ago

SINISHIS

Sinis Honey España RT @beesplanet1: In the Eastern Orthodox culture, the cracking of the Easter eggs is a favourite tradition for kids and adults alike. The e… 10 hours ago

its_para_

Thomas My kids and nephew celebrating Pascha (Orthodox Easter) in Arizona. It’s been over 3 weeks, I miss them so much. https://t.co/s89Xv3lnVu 11 hours ago

SweetForNY

Justin Sweet Wishing all that celebrate, a happy, health, and safe Orthodox (Russian, in my family's case) Easter. Sweet kids w… https://t.co/j5V4cidIAi 11 hours ago

mccann_liliya

Lily_McCann Kids are back to (virtual) school tomorrow, and this juggling act is gonna get that much more tricky again. Meanw… https://t.co/rLiBWnskQm 12 hours ago

Christie_P83

Christie P On this Orthodox Easter, throwing it back to my dad and uncle demonstrating how, as kids, they used to busker on th… https://t.co/btA1gFdvZD 12 hours ago

