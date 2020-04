Entergy works to restore power after storms

THE DARK TONIGHT, WITHOUTPOWER...IT REACHED A HIGH OF 52-HUNDREDAT ONETIME.THE WORK TO GET IT BACK ON ISONGOINGTONIGHT.

SHORTLY BEFORE 8 O'CLOCK, WE HADAPPROXIMATELY 35 HUNDREDCUSTOMERS OUT ACROSS OUR SERVICETERRITORY ENTERGY COVERS 45MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES,AND 450 THOUSAND CUSTOMERS...MARA HARTMANN ENTERGY'SSPOKESWOMAN SAYS CREWS AREALREADYOUT BEGINNING THE RESTORATIONPROCESS...THAT MEANS BASICALLY THOUGH THATYOU HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL THEWEATHER TO GET OUT OF THE AREAAND THE WINDS DIE DOWN TO BELOW30 MILES PER HOUR, BECAUSE YOUCAN'T RAISE THE BUCKET TRUCKIN WINDS THAT ARE EVEN HIGHERTHANTHATHARTMANN SAYS THAT CREWS AREWORKING INRAIN AND DARKNESS THROUGH THISEVENT...AND THEY ARE ALSO DOINGIT MINDFULTHAT THERE IS AN ONGOINGPANDEMIC..THEY'RE HAVING TO TAKE EXTRASAFETY PRECAUTIONS ON TOP OFWHAT THEY ALREADY ALREADYDO, AND THAT TENDS TO EXTEND THELENGTH OF TIME THAT IT TAKESTO FIX A POWER OUTAGE WHEN ITHAPPENBUTT THESE SOTS TOGETHERAND WE DO ASK THOSE WHO AREWITHOUT POWER TO PLEASE KEEPTHAT IN MIND, AND KNOW THATWE'REWORKING TO RESTORE EVERYONE ASQUICKLY AS WE'RE SAFELY ABLE TODO SOONE THING ENTERGY IS ASKING OFCUSTOMERSIS TO MAKE SURE THEY REPORTOUTAGES ASSOON AS POSSIBLE...ONE THING YOU SHOULD NEVER DO ISASSUME THAT BECAUSE YOURNEIGHBOR CALLED IN A POWEROUTAGE, THAT YOU DON'T NEED TOCALL IN YOURS, BECAUSE YOU MAYBE ON A DIFFERENT CIRCUIT THANYOUR NEIGHBOR SHE SAYS YOU CAN ALWAYS CALL INOR TEXTYOUR OUTAGE TO ENTERGY... IF YOUSEE DOWNED POWER LINES IN YOURAREA, HARTMANN SAYS DON'TAPPROACH THEM,TREAT THEM AS LIVE, AND REPORTTHEM TO THENUMBER YOU SEE ON YOUR SCREEN...THAT NUMBER IS 1-800-9 OUTAGE