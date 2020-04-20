Don't reopen yet, governors tell Trump

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Governors in U.S. states hardest hit by the novel coronavirus sparred with President Donald Trump over his claims they have enough tests and should quickly reopen their economies as more protests are planned over the extension of stay-at-home orders.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.

In the face of criticism from governors across the country, U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday (April 19) defended his administration's testing response, insisting it is helping states get the supplies they need.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "We're working with them on testing.

We're working with them on whatever they need." The president's comments came after governors in some of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus said earlier Sunday they need more help from the Trump administration to ramp up testing before they can ease restrictions designed to contain the deadly virus.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW YORK GOVERNOR, ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: "Any plan that is going to start to reopen the economy has to be based on data.

And that means it has to be based on testing." The U.S. has by far the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 740,000 infections and over 40,000 deaths.

New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo was among those who disputed the Trump administration's claims that states have enough tests as was Republican Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, who told CNN that that claim was, "just absolutely false." On CBS's "Face the Nation" Sunday, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, said he wants more guidance from the federal government on regional testing strategy.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) MASSACHUSETTS GOVERNOR CHARLIE BAKER SAYING: "Everything associated with testing ultimately has to be approved by the CDC and the FDA, as it should be.

The states shouldn't be making their own decisions on that stuff." Addressing concerns about a lack of supplies needed for tests, president Trump at the task force briefing pulled out a coronavirus test swab and said his administration has sent out over 5 million but some states "don't know where they are." He also said he planned to use the Defense Production Act to increase swab production.

In the backdrop, a divided country.

Fresh anger rippled across the U.S. over the weekend, with protesters in Texas, Wisconsin and other states demanding their governors lift restrictions, as they grow frustrated about their economic survival in the face of the pandemic.

More than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month.




