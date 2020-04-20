People Begin To Protest Stay-At-Home Orders

After the coronavirus outbreak hit the U.S., 42 states issued stay-at-home orders.

The orders disrupted the lives of millions of Americans, closing several businesses and hurting the economy.

Without social distancing, several protesters have united their voices to tell governors to rethink the restrictions.

A few dozen gathered in Virginia’s state capitol to protest, one of many happening around the U.S. According to Reuters, the U.S. has faced the highest death toll of any other country facing the pandemic.