'Liberate Colorado:' Large crowds gather at State Capitol to protest COVID-19 stay-at-home order Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:48s - Published now 'Liberate Colorado:' Large crowds gather at State Capitol to protest COVID-19 stay-at-home order Hundreds gathered at the steps of the State Capitol Sunday to protest Colorado’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order, which protesters argue is an overreach of the state’s authority. 0

