Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > R. Kelly's New York Aexual Abuse Trial Moved To September

R. Kelly's New York Aexual Abuse Trial Moved To September

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
R. Kelly's New York Aexual Abuse Trial Moved To September

R. Kelly's New York Aexual Abuse Trial Moved To September

R.

Kelly’s sexual abuse trial in New York was et to July 7 but has been postponed to Sept.

27.

According to Reuters, a judge said the initial date wasn’t possible with COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly conducted the hearing by telephone to announce the new date.

Kelly filed a motion to be released on bail after several coronavirus cases were confirmed in his Chicago jail.

Donnelly said the judge overseeing a separate federal case on the singer would have to sign off on any release.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.