Trump makes firms boost swab production

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
US President Donald Trump will compel private industry to increase its production of swabs for Covid-19 testing.

Mr Trump said he would use the Defence Production Act to ensure swab production is boosted dramatically.

