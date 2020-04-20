Starting April 20th, the lockdown has been eased in some non-urban centres | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:26s - Published 1 hour ago Starting April 20th, the lockdown has been eased in some non-urban centres | Oneindia News Partial ease in lockdown from April 20th, some rural industries start operations; Centre takes strong objections to Kerala diluting lockdown guidelines; FIR against Meerut hospital owner for discriminating against Muslim patients; Pune Zilla Parishad devises temporary ration cards to deliver food to stranded migrants; Canada experiences worst mass shooting in decades and more news 0

