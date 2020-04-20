Global  

Brabham movie trailer HD - Discover the drive of a father through the journey of a son.

Own #Brabham on disc & digital, June 24.

The tale of a racing dynasty and the price of immortality, BRABHAM reveals the forgotten godfather of modern Formula 1 - #JackBrabham, and a son's quest to defy the odds in the competitive world of international motorsport once more.

Described as an Australian icon and a motor racing trailblazer, the film chronicles the journey of the three-time #Formula1 world champion and winner of 14 grand prix.

BRABHAM illuminates the athlete’s personal family struggles, and the true scale of the enigmatic racing legend’s achievements.

