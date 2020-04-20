Global  

Australian government: Google and Facebook will pay for news

Australian government: Google and Facebook will pay for news

Australian government: Google and Facebook will pay for news

Global digital platforms Google and Facebook will be forced to pay for news content in Australia, the government said on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic causes a collapse in advertising revenue.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) would release in late July draft rules for the platforms to pay fair compensation for the journalistic content siphoned from news media.

