Small dog confronts and chases away herd of elephants trying to enter farmland in India

A small dog stood up to a herd of wild elephants who were trying to enter farmland and chased them away in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.

The incident took place in Hojai district on 17 April.

The confrontation shows the mongrel running around and barking at the elephants who are trying to gain access.

With its little size, the quadruped was able to intimidate the elephants as one among them ran towards the dog, but the incessant barking made it step back.

According to the reports, man and elephant conflict have become a common scene since the country-wide lockdown was imposed by the government.

Most of the people are staying indoors following the lockdown guidelines issued in order to check the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Assam has recorded 34 positive cases and one death resulting from the disease, so far.