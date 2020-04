michele RT @CountryNow: .@WillieNelson turns 87 today! Celebrate with this epic "On The Road Again" throwback performance featuring @blakeshelton,… 56 minutes ago

Peps RT @sterlewine: This is the right way to celebrate Willie Nelson's 87th birthday: @TexasMonthly ranks 143 LPs associated with Willie, inclu… 59 minutes ago

Marika Flatt RT @lifestyletexas: Happy Birthday to TX icon, Willie Nelson! He is 87 today. Celebrate with his two-day Birthday Bash!! https://t.co/79o0W… 1 hour ago

Amber Quequesah RT @TasteOfCountry: . @WillieNelson turns 87 today! Celebrate his birthday with his best all-time songs: https://t.co/JQbEzXVDwp 2 hours ago

Country Now .@WillieNelson turns 87 today! Celebrate with this epic "On The Road Again" throwback performance featuring… https://t.co/54NMefTr4E 2 hours ago

Siouxzy Ferris🍸 Celebrate Willie Nelson’s birthday with two-day party on his exclusive SiriusXM channel https://t.co/eGHgUR57sA 2 hours ago

Texas Lifestyle Mag Happy Birthday to TX icon, Willie Nelson! He is 87 today. Celebrate with his two-day Birthday Bash!!… https://t.co/7Y73v9lxeQ 2 hours ago