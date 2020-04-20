Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Normal People (TV series) > Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal on new series Normal People

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal on new series Normal People

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal on new series Normal People

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal on new series Normal People

Actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal talk about their roles as Marianne and Connell in the new BBC Three TV series, Normal People.

Both reveal their pleasure at playing serious young characters in the adapted screenplay, which will be available on the BBC iPlayer from April 26th.

Author Sally Rooney has said the biggest challenge of adapting her hit book Normal People for the screen was translating their inner lives into outward actions.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Normal People's Paul Mescal Speaks About Going Full Frontal for Hulu Hit

Paul Mescal‘s performance as Connell Waldron in Hulu’s Normal People is making waves (as he’s...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

smcardle45

Seema McArdle 🇬🇧🇪🇺🌎📚☕️ Bit late to the party, having only just discovered Normal People on @BBCiPlayer Binge-watched 5 ep’s & will have wa… https://t.co/D8cJf0X0jS 6 minutes ago

Equilibria

Equilibria ✋🤚 🧼 @DiscussingFilm Toss up between: @SamHeughan and @caitrionambalfe - #Outlander Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal… https://t.co/rFDEKhLVnZ 10 minutes ago

lucy_mccaslin

luc 🌞 RT @Ellie_Harrison: I talked to @mescal_paul about portraying depression, first love and s.e.x in Normal People https://t.co/zOX9CalF6w 44 minutes ago

NoelMahon84

Noel Mahon RT @Metro_Ents: What happened to the breakout star from #NormalPeople - aka Connell's chain https://t.co/sDAf34DALJ 1 hour ago

Care2much18

Danny Boy Turns out Paul Mescal gave Daisy Edgar-Jones the chain Connell wore in #NormalPeople and she promptly managed to lo… https://t.co/fw1LsTKD03 1 hour ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express #NormalPeople’s Paul Mescal addresses chemistry with co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones: 'An innate thing'… https://t.co/woZE00fp5E 2 hours ago

GlamourMagUK

British GLAMOUR Don't cry, but Paul Mescal just revealed Daisy Edgar-Jones lost the infamous chain. #NormalPeople 💔 https://t.co/wfzbsNEWyE 2 hours ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express #NormalPeople’s Paul Mescal addresses chemistry with co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones: 'An innate thing'… https://t.co/G9laT4CMD8 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

50 People Rate The Drivers In Their State [Video]

50 People Rate The Drivers In Their State

We asked 50 people - one from each state in the U.S. - to put courtesy aside and honestly rate the drivers from their neck of the woods. Which states will always signal before changing lanes? Is road..

Credit: Conde Nast Traveler     Duration: 05:11Published
Amid lockdown 3.0, people were seen getting back to their normal lives [Video]

Amid lockdown 3.0, people were seen getting back to their normal lives

Amid corona outbreak and implementation of lockdown 3.0 from May 04, people are getting back to their normal lives. Shops were reopened and vehicle movement was observed in various places. People were..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published