Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal on new series Normal People

Actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal talk about their roles as Marianne and Connell in the new BBC Three TV series, Normal People.

Both reveal their pleasure at playing serious young characters in the adapted screenplay, which will be available on the BBC iPlayer from April 26th.

Author Sally Rooney has said the biggest challenge of adapting her hit book Normal People for the screen was translating their inner lives into outward actions.