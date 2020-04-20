Lady Gaga hails Together At Home as a 'moment of kindness' Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:38s - Published now Lady Gaga hails Together At Home as a 'moment of kindness' Lady Gaga has praised 'One World: Together At Home', describing it as a "global moment of kindness". 0

