"This is an absolute SHAMBLES!" Michael Keane v Matt Fitzpatrick at FIFA20 - With Rio Ferdinand

Video Credit: Copa90 - Duration: 20:48s - Published
In the latest episode of our 'Stay Home.

Play Together' series, Rio calls up Everton and England Centre Back (and keen golfer), Michael Keane, to play professional golfer (and keen FIFA player), Matt Fitzpatrick.Beating the boredom isn’t easy, but social distancing doesn’t mean we can’t still connect.

So Rio has enlisted the help of some of his best contacts in the game to ensure that while everyone is at home, the game lives on.The challenge?

Uncover football’s ultimate FIFA20 player.

Join as Rio dials up some of the game’s biggest names to find out how they’ve been spending their downtime, for a look around their house and to go head-to-head in a FIFA showdown.Stay Home.

Play Together.

