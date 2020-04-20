Global  

Padarayanapura: Quarantine rumour fuels violence in Bengaluru hotspot

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:40s
Clash broke out between locals and civic body officials in Bengaluru’s Padarayanapura.

Locals were seen dismantling the setup of BBMP officials & shouting slogans against them.

Officials were at the area reportedly to take suspected Covid-19 patients in quarantine.

Padarayanapura has been declared a red zone.

BBMP officials identified 15 secondary contact of a Covid-19 positive patient.

Watch the video for more.

