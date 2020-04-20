'Pyaar Karona': Salman Khan's song on coronavirus out now Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:10s - Published 1 hour ago 'Pyaar Karona': Salman Khan's song on coronavirus out now Superstar Salman Khan is again set to showcase his singing skills as he sung a song, titled "Pyaar Karona", aiming to cheer up people amid the coronavirus lockdown.