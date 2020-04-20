Global  

3 Men Found Dead in NYC Hotel Used to Quarantine Coronavirus Patients

Three men were found dead in two days at the Hilton Garden Inn in Midtown Manhattan.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has that story.

