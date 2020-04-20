Global  

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO
This funny video shows a dog running - in his sleep.Simba is only 54 days old and was filmed sleeprunning by his owner Debbie Banerjee at their apartment in Bangalore, India.The adorable video was posted on Debbie's social pages for all to enjoy and has fast been racking up the shares and likes.Debbie a 28 year-old sales executive said: ''It's a beautiful video depicting the innocence of a puppy.''It is is such a relief in times like these when situation outside is tensed.

It will surely  brighten up everyone's mood."

