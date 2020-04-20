Beyonce highlights the effect of Covid-19 on African American community in powerful public service announcement Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published now Beyonce highlights the effect of Covid-19 on African American community in powerful public service announcement Beyonce made a surprise appearance during Lady Gaga's One World: Together At Home special to speak about the way coronavirus is affecting African Americans. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this KADER azzouzi New Post!!! Beyonce highlights the effect of Covid-19 on African American community in powerful public service anno… https://t.co/IyaRNRIkRw 17 minutes ago DAYLIGHT Covid-19: Beyonce highlights effect of virus on African American community https://t.co/yOFmGZZUdv https://t.co/5YY3LHDiwL 1 hour ago Celebs 🌟 🔥 #MusicTv #NSYNC Beyonce highlights the effect of Covid-19 on African American community in powerful public servic… https://t.co/gaH8tw8tj5 11 hours ago mamarumba RT @Dazed: ‘This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America’ https://t.co/A9wxBP8848 12 hours ago The Music Post https://t.co/m2tvVTB8wo - Beyonce highlights the effect of Covid-19 on African American community in powerful publi… https://t.co/aEcHeOEuF8 17 hours ago Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Beyonce highlights the effect of Covid-19 on African American community in powerful public servi… https://t.co/fcJSos674Q 18 hours ago Bex Beyoncé highlights COVID-19’s disproportionate effect on black people https://t.co/kggIKvkkIq 18 hours ago Echoingwalls Music Beyonce highlights the effect of Covid-19 on African American community in powerful public service announcement - T… https://t.co/ccdPTJCfab 19 hours ago