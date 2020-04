Hogan speaks out on testing claims

HEALTH EXPERTS HAVE SAID*TESTING FOR THE CORONAVIRUSIS GOING TO BE A KEY FACTOR INPLANS TO GET THE COUNTRY'SECONOMY MOVING AGAIN..

MANYSTATES HAVE REPORTED THEYDON'T HAVE ENOUGH SUPPLIES...BUT PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYSTHERE'S PLENTY OF TESTS, ANDBLAMED GOVERNORS FOR NOTMOVING FAST ENOUGH TO RAMP UPTESTING.

.GOVERNOR HOGAN SAYS IT'SABSOLUTELY FALSE FOR THEPRESIDENT TO SAY THE GOVERNORSHAVE PLENTY OF TESTING AND AREJUST NOT DOING THEIR JOB.ā”AND HE'S NOT ALONE.

OTHERGOVERNORS THROUGHOUT COUNTRYFEEL THE SAME WAY.

HOGAN SAYSEVERY GOVERNOR HAS BEENPUSHING TO GET MORE TESTSā”NOT JUST FROM THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT BUT EVERY PRIVATELAB IN AMERICA AND ALL ACROSSTHE WORLD.

HE SAYS HE'SREPEATEDLY MADE THE ARGUMENTTO LEADERS IN WASHINGTONā”THAT THE LACK OF TESTING ISTHE NUMBER ONE ISSUE.

SO HE'SFRUSTRATED THE PRESIDENT WOULDPLACE BLAME ON THE GOVERNORSā” AND FRUSTRATED HE EXPRESSEDSOLIDARITY WITH PEOPLEPROTESTINGā” TO Rā”OPEN THEECONOMY TOO SOON.

1:08 "THEPRESIDENT'S POLICY SAYS YOUCAN'T START TO REOPEN UNDERHIS PLAN UNTIL YOU HAVEDECLINING NUMBERS FOR 14 DAYS,WHICH THOSE STATES AND MYSTATE DO NOT HAVE.

SO THEN TOENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO GO PROTESTTHE PLAN THAT YOU JUST MADERECOMMENDATION S ON THURSDAYā”IT JUST DOESN'T MAKE ANYSENSE." 1:24 OVER THE WEEKENDā” HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE GATHEREDIN DOWNTOWN ANNAPOLISā” APROTEST PUT ON BY A GROUPCALLING THEMSELVES "REOPENMARYLAND." GOVERNOR HOGAN SAYSHE WANTS TO GET THE STATE OPENAS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLEā” BUTIN A SAFE WAY.

HE'S WORKING ARECOVERY PLAN THIS WEEKā” BUTSTRESSED A LOT NEEDS TO HAPPENBEFORE WE CAN GET BACK TO SOMEFORM OF NORMALCY.

