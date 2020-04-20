Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: World's most affected countries

Coronavirus: World's most affected countries

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Coronavirus: World's most affected countries

Coronavirus: World's most affected countries

A look at which 10 countries have had the most confirmed cases of coronavirus as the total number of confirmed infected people in the US passes 750,000.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

b92english

B92.net in English https://t.co/9RPyTnN1YX More than a third of the citizens of Italy, the country most severely affected by the coron… https://t.co/MWoC6oMkFF 11 minutes ago

onlymyhealth

Onlymyhealth Coronavirus World Update: Countries Which Are Most Affected By COVID-19 #Coronavirus #Covid19 https://t.co/HPaVvS9Evr 17 minutes ago

Orange______del

जगदंब RT @republic: Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll in US surpasses 40,000, total cases at 764,265 https://t.co/dgeBDL4kgm 2 hours ago

banglanews_eng

News from Bangladesh WFP distributes food in Cox s Bazar The United Nations World Food Programme WFP has started handing out food to… https://t.co/4c0Pes3fMi 4 hours ago

republic

Republic Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll in US surpasses 40,000, total cases at 764,265 https://t.co/dgeBDL4kgm 5 hours ago

Botdesign

Design bot BLIIIP : Inspirationf What Travel Destinations are Affected Most by The Coronavirus? https://t.co/6e4cRFvjeX… https://t.co/BPyvCvLfjE 6 hours ago

Oneworldnews_

official One world news As per the data by the World Travel and Tourism Council, the pandemic can cause 75 million job loss and $2.1 trilli… https://t.co/a6EkVA8ijr 6 hours ago

angrynofear

angry people not fear @Phetogo15 @CNN Chinese government were giving false numbers, which affected the decisions of not only Trump admin,… https://t.co/TCMUfnzj1m 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.