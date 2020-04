Veteran Spotlight: Robin Minutello of Edgewater

"VOICE FOR VETERANS" INMARYLAND WE ARE HIGHLIGHTINGLOCAL VETS EVERY MONDAY ONGOOD MORNING MARYLAND.

WMA━2 NEWSCOOK JOINS US WITH THIS WEEK'SNOMINEE.THANK YOU FOR ALL OF YOURVETERAN SPOTLIGHT NOMINATIONS.THIS WEEK'S NOMINEE IS ROBINMINUTELLO OF EDGEWATER.

SHEPROUDLY SERVED THE UNITEDSTATES COAST GUARD FOR 9 YEARSAS AN OPERATION SPECIALIST.SHE'S WORKED AT THE VETERANSRESOURCE CENTER TO HELPHOMELESS VETERANS..

AND ALSOWITH SPECIAL EDUCATIONSTUDENTS AT DAVIDSONVILLEELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

ROBIN ISALSO A FULL TIME STUDENT.SHE'S PURSUING A MASTERSDEGREE IN SOCIAL WORK FROMFORDHAM UNIVERSITY.

SHEGRADUATES IN MAY BUTUNFORTUNATELY COMMENCEMENT INNEW YORK WAS POSTPONED DUE TOTHE CORONAVIRUS.

ROBINVOLUNTEERS ALOT IN THECOMMUNITY.

SHE'S ORGANIZED AFOOD BACKPACK PROGRAM AND ISVERY ACTIVE IN THE HERITAGEGIRLS CLUB WITH HER DAUGHTERSGABRIELLA AND ADRIANNA.

ALL OFUS HERE AT WMA━2 NEWS WOULDLIKE TO THANK YOU, ROBIN FORYOUR SERVICE AND DEDICATION TOOUR COUNTRY.

WE WOULD ALSOLIKE TO THANK ROBIN'S HUSBANDRICH WHO CURRENTLY SERVES INTHE COAST GUARD.

