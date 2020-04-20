MESSAGE OF HOPE JOHN CAMPBELL

Ahead.... to get us through these trying times.... community leader john campbell shares today's message of hope.

We're all in this together.

None of us have been through anything like this before, we will make it through this.

Organizations will be stronger after this.

I think as a society we're going to be stronger.

We've had to make a lot of changes to our day to day lives whether it's work or raising kids in a time like this and obviously they're going to be scared a little bit as well but the main thing is we're all in this together.

