Tesla Has Sent Over 1,000 Ventilators to Hospitals Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published 1 hour ago Tesla Has Sent Over 1,000 Ventilators to Hospitals Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company has donated ventilators to at least 50 hospitals around the country and overseas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this