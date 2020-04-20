Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Walmart is hiring fifty thousand workers

Walmart is hiring fifty thousand workers

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Walmart is hiring fifty thousand workers

Walmart is hiring fifty thousand workers

Walmart is hiring 50 thousand workers to meet the demands amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Walmart is hiring fifty thousand workers

TALLAHASSEE."THAT WAS MADELINE MONTGOMERYREPORTING.IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR WORK...WALMART IS HIRING.THE COMPANY IS BRINGING-ON50-THOUSAND NEW WORKERS TO HELPIT DEAL WITH INCREASED DEMAND.THIS COMES ON THE HEELS OF APREVIOUS HIRING SURGE OF150-THOUSAND NEW EMPLOYEES.WALMART IS THE NATION’S LARGESTGROCERS AND, IT’S ONE OF THE FEWBIG-BOX RETAILERS REMAINING OPENDURING THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.... SO THE C




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.