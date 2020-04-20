Global  

Safety measures for Tyson foods

Tyson foods is increasing safety measures after a Coronavirus outbreak.

All employees are now required to wear masks and have temperature checks done.

LAST WEEK WE TOLD YOU ABOUTMEAT PACKING PLANTS SHUTTINGDOWN DUE TO THE RISE IN CASES.NOW, A TYSON PLANT IN TENNESSEEHAS AT LEAST 90 WORKERS WHOHAVE THE VIRUS.THE COMPANY IS ISSUING NEWGUIDELINES...INCLUDING...WORKERS WEAR MASKS AND HAVETHEIR TEMPERATURES CHECKEDBEFORE EACH SHIFT.THEY ARE ALSO INCREASING SOCIALDISTANCING AND SANITZATIONEFFORTS.STARTING TODAY, ALL WALMARTWORKERS ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR




