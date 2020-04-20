Safety measures for Tyson foods Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published now Safety measures for Tyson foods Tyson foods is increasing safety measures after a Coronavirus outbreak. All employees are now required to wear masks and have temperature checks done. 0

Safety measures for Tyson foods LAST WEEK WE TOLD YOU ABOUTMEAT PACKING PLANTS SHUTTINGDOWN DUE TO THE RISE IN CASES.NOW, A TYSON PLANT IN TENNESSEEHAS AT LEAST 90 WORKERS WHOHAVE THE VIRUS.THE COMPANY IS ISSUING NEWGUIDELINES...INCLUDING...WORKERS WEAR MASKS AND HAVETHEIR TEMPERATURES CHECKEDBEFORE EACH SHIFT.THEY ARE ALSO INCREASING SOCIALDISTANCING AND SANITZATIONEFFORTS.STARTING TODAY, ALL WALMARTWORKERS ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR





