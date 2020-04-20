Alicia Keys wrote 'Girl on Fire' to give herself a 'push' Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:36s - Published 4 days ago Alicia Keys wrote 'Girl on Fire' to give herself a 'push' Speaking to Clash magazine, ALicia Keys said that "every time [she's] written a song that represents female empowerment" she "never knew" that's what she was writing: adding that a lot of her iconic empowerment tunes (such as 'Girl On Fire', 'Superwoman', and 'Woman's Worth') were written when she "needed a push". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this