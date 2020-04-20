Police Pursuit Ends With Crash Into Tree In Inglewood Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:39s - Published 2 days ago Police Pursuit Ends With Crash Into Tree In Inglewood The female driver was in a car that was wanted in an assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer. Jasmine Viel reports. 0

