'Mondays with Michalle Obama' starting today

Mondays with Michelle Obama will feature former first-lady Michelle Obama reading a series of children's books on a livestream.

The free livestream begins today at 9 a.m.

LIVE-STREAM, READING TO KIDS."MONDAYS WITH MICHELLE OBAMA"WILL FEATURE THE FORMER U-SFIRST LADY...READING A KIDDIE-LIT CLASSICFOR CHILDREN STUCK AT HOME.THE FREE LIVE-STREAM BEGINSTODAY AT 9 A-M.YOU CAN FIND IT ON P-B-S KIDS'FACEBOOK PAGE AND YOU-TUBECHANNEL, AS WELL AS PENGUINRANDOM HOUSE'S FACEBOOK PAGE.




