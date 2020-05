Lawsuit filed against Wells Fargo Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:27s - Published 2 weeks ago Lawsuit filed against Wells Fargo Wells Fargo is being accused of unfairly prioritizing business loans - under the payment protection program. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lawsuit filed against Wells Fargo PROTECTION PROGRAM.A CALIFORNIA BASED COMPANY -FILED A LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OFSOME SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS -CLAIMING - WELLS FARGO GRANTEDLARGER LOANS FIRST...BECAUSE ITWOULD MAKE THE MOST MONEY OFFOF THEM.THE GOVERNMENT'S SMALL BUSINESSAGENCY HAD SAID - P-P-P LOANAPPLICATIONS WOULD BE PROCESSEDON A FIRST-COME FIRST-SERVEBASIS WELLS FARGO HAS NOTRESPONDED TO THE CLAIM.WHAT WILL LIFE AFTER THE





