10 Things PJ Tucker Can't Live Without

Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Houston Rockets star PJ Tucker shares the 10 things that he can't live without, from his Cartier bracelet to his Supreme fanny pack.

[upbeat music]- What's up, GQ?This is P.J.

Tucker andthese are my essentials.So, this is my Goyard carryall.This is essential for me daily.Always got some eyewear.It's sunny all the time, getoff the plane, traveling.So this is a Cartier love bracelet,just one of those accessories that I justalways have on me, so.I'm a watch guy.I wear watches every day.Just clean, simple.This is my cross that Iliterally wear every single day.I don't take it off, onlywhen I play basketball.So this is probably thenumber one essentialof all essentials for me.So, obviously, I wouldn't be meif my essential wasn'tshoes, so.

[laughing]Another essential that'salways in my bag, candles.I'm a big candle guy.Hat box.I'm a big hat guy, I wear a lot of hats.When I think of the word essential,this is essential for me.Thanks for watching.These have been my essentials.




