James Harden & Russell Westbrook Break Down Their NBA Tunnel Style

- What's up, it's Russ.- And I'm James.- And today, we're about to go throughsome of our tunnel styles.[Upbeat Music]- This is one of my looks right here,the all white and silver ingeneral it just stands out.You wannagive it that fresh clean look,first game of the season.- This is my look right here.Opening night.I didn't buy this, I just made it.Yeah, that's my brand,honestly, that's my clothingline, Honor the Gift.That was the firstopening night of playoffs.I like to have a tonal suitand something that match,from top to bottom.The shoes can change a lot,makes the outfit sometimes--- [James] That's when I feel like a--Like a gangster.[laughs]- [Russell] You know what?I don't know the stylist,I just put it on.[Upbeat music]- Hell yeah,that's fire.That was last year, Madison Square Garden.Dressed at the Garden you gotta look fly.[upbeat music]- I got kinda inspired.I was in Tokyo in Japan in the summer timeand I saw the officers and stuff therewore police suits and stuffhaving a little caution signsand the reflective--- The suit itself is already fire,with the turtle neckbut just the bags give it that extra--Thanks GQ that was our style.Ya dig.