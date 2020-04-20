James Harden & Russell Westbrook Break Down Their NBA Tunnel Style Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 01:26s - Published 9 hours ago James Harden & Russell Westbrook Break Down Their NBA Tunnel Style Houston Rockets superstars James Harden & Russell Westbrook have each carved out unique senses of style when it comes to their tunnel walks before NBA games. Join them as they break down their tunnel style over the last few years. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend James Harden & Russell Westbrook Break Down Their NBA Tunnel Style - What's up, it's Russ.- And I'm James.- And today, we're about to go throughsome of our tunnel styles.[Upbeat Music]- This is one of my looks right here,the all white and silver ingeneral it just stands out.You wannagive it that fresh clean look,first game of the season.- This is my look right here.Opening night.I didn't buy this, I just made it.Yeah, that's my brand,honestly, that's my clothingline, Honor the Gift.That was the firstopening night of playoffs.I like to have a tonal suitand something that match,from top to bottom.The shoes can change a lot,makes the outfit sometimes--- [James] That's when I feel like a--Like a gangster.[laughs]- [Russell] You know what?I don't know the stylist,I just put it on.[Upbeat music]- Hell yeah,that's fire.That was last year, Madison Square Garden.Dressed at the Garden you gotta look fly.[upbeat music]- I got kinda inspired.I was in Tokyo in Japan in the summer timeand I saw the officers and stuff therewore police suits and stuffhaving a little caution signsand the reflective--- The suit itself is already fire,with the turtle neckbut just the bags give it that extra--Thanks GQ that was our style.Ya dig.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Bryce McCaskey @_DSP5 Curry, Durant, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, kawhi, Manu, Klay Thompson, draymond green, Russell Westbrook, James… https://t.co/uSgqDumQfO 10 minutes ago 😷 #StayHomeSaveLives RT @Isso80: @OKCTHUNDERAlex Serge Ibaka Kevin Durant Paul George Chris Paul Russell Westbrook Steven Adams Nick Collison Andre Roberson Vi… 11 minutes ago 😷 #StayHomeSaveLives RT @ThunderPlsWin: My All Time OKC Thunder: Serge Ibaka Kevin Durant Paul George CP3 Russell Westbrook Reserves: Steven Adams Victor Oladi… 11 minutes ago Cam ⛈ My All Time OKC Thunder: Serge Ibaka Kevin Durant Paul George CP3 Russell Westbrook Reserves: Steven Adams Victor… https://t.co/gcvwiuNmyM 14 minutes ago Channing Tantrum RT @OKCTHUNDERAlex: My All Time OKC Thunder: Serge Ibaka Kevin Durant Paul George Chris Paul Russell Westbrook Reserves: Steven Adams Nick… 22 minutes ago Richboi217 RT @redditspurs: my NBA player # association thread: 0: Russell Westbrook 1: Derrick Rose 3: Dwayne (idc) Wade 5: Dejounte Murray 6: Le… 30 minutes ago /r/spurs my NBA player # association thread: 0: Russell Westbrook 1: Derrick Rose 3: Dwayne (idc) Wade 5: Dejounte Murray… https://t.co/ncQXOa36yg 30 minutes ago Isso80🆗 @OKCTHUNDERAlex Serge Ibaka Kevin Durant Paul George Chris Paul Russell Westbrook Steven Adams Nick Collison Andre… https://t.co/bUtITqnzKa 1 hour ago