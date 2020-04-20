Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chris Hemsworth was 'suffocated' in Hollywood before relocating back to Australia

Chris Hemsworth was 'suffocated' in Hollywood before relocating back to Australia

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Chris Hemsworth was 'suffocated' in Hollywood before relocating back to Australia

Chris Hemsworth was 'suffocated' in Hollywood before relocating back to Australia

Chris Hemsworth returned to his native Australia after being "suffocated by work" while living in Los Angeles.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmritankT

अमृतांक RT @republic: Chris Hemsworth says he left Hollywood as he felt ‘suffocated’; read details https://t.co/Y45R2yXsXT 45 seconds ago

republic

Republic Chris Hemsworth says he left Hollywood as he felt ‘suffocated’; read details https://t.co/Y45R2yXsXT 22 minutes ago

FoziaSid

Fozia Siddiqui RT @pinkvilla: #ChrisHemsworth opened up about moving to #Australia with his family and revealed that he felt suffocated in #America https:… 4 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #ChrisHemsworth opened up about moving to #Australia with his family and revealed that he felt suffocated in… https://t.co/CAHmEQCPCM 5 hours ago

Riggs101

D King Chris Hemsworth says he felt 'suffocated' by his Hollywood career. https://t.co/R2oTYbYTRp 8 hours ago

twitreporting

Newscaster Chris Hemsworth says he felt 'suffocated' by his Hollywood career https://t.co/ZAtfWcD8n4 https://t.co/UK4Om8jxLG 10 hours ago

warlock012

warlock012 Chris Hemsworth says he felt 'suffocated' by his Hollywood career https://t.co/pXO4qX5lDh https://t.co/WIpCPAqyRA 11 hours ago

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa Chris Hemsworth says he felt 'suffocated' by his Hollywood career @chrishemsworth https://t.co/Uwcp2KgUvI 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.