Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump to speak with FEMA about increasing testing

Trump to speak with FEMA about increasing testing

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Trump to speak with FEMA about increasing testing

Trump to speak with FEMA about increasing testing

President Trump says he will talk with FEMA and state governors about how to increase testing capacity.

The U.S. is testing around 150,000 people per day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump to speak with FEMA about increasing testing

WITH FEMA AND STATE GOVERNORS -ON HOW TO INCREASE TESTINGCAPACITY.RIGHT NOW-- THE VICE PRESIDENTSAYS - THE U-S IS TESTINGAROUND 150-THOUSAND PEOPLE ADAY FOR COVID-19.EXPERTS FROM HARVARD UNIVERSITYESTIMATE - THAT NUMBER NEEDSTO BE AT LEAST 500-THOUSAND TOBEGIN REOPENING THE ECONOMY.THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PLANSTO GET MORE TESTS OUT BYWORKING WITH STATES TO ACTIVATEADDITIONAL LAB SITES.ACCORDING TO AN FDA OFFICIAL.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

01Birdlady1

Bird lover, #Resist🌊 @liz20192020 @realDonaldTrump @fema I REALLY WISH THIS MAN WAS OUR PRESIDENT!! It's so nice to hear a man/person sp… https://t.co/Myp2xn2srD 2 days ago

KittyBunnyRebel

Kitty @Alex23494572 This order removes FEMA from the consolidated executive orders and replaces it with DHS. When it all… https://t.co/RHZN4mOZjX 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.