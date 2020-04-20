Trump to speak with FEMA about increasing testing Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published now Trump to speak with FEMA about increasing testing President Trump says he will talk with FEMA and state governors about how to increase testing capacity. The U.S. is testing around 150,000 people per day. 0

Trump to speak with FEMA and state governors on how to increase testing capacity. Right now, the Vice President says the U.S. is testing around 150-thousand people a day for COVID-19. Experts from Harvard University estimate that number needs to be at least 500-thousand to begin reopening the economy. The Trump Administration plans to get more tests out by working with states to activate additional lab sites, according to an FDA official.





