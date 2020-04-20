WMAR-2 News focuses on the rebound

THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ISCHANGING PARTS OF EVERDAYLIFE, AND IN SOME CASES THOCHANGES COULD BE PERMANENT.

TOKEEP YOU AND YOUR FAMILYINFORMED, WE'RE STARTING A NEWSERIES CALLED "REBOUNDMARYLAND".

WMA━2 NEWS'MALLORY SOFASTAII TAKES A LOOKAT WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THOSEREPORTS...We have been shaken to ourcore.

Our lives changed inprofound and unsettling ways.And it all seems likehappened in an instant.

Thevirus has left us wondering.When will businesses reopen?How will we go back to work?Do we even want to go back tothe way things were?“The waywe were, is part of what gotus to where we are” Emergingfrom this epidemic will taketime, hope and understanding.It will mean taking a closerlook at why help that's beenpromised, may not be arrivingquite as it should.“There'sno red flag flying showing wworkers are being delaye”.

Aswe move forward, you'll see usshinning a light on thosedetermined to keep the economyrunning.

Even amid storseas.“This is keeping usworking” In the coming weeksand months, we'll be focusingon“The Rebound” Ourcommitment to stories thatwill help you navigate thesuncertain times.“They can'tvisit anybody and they can'tgo anywhere” From what you'llneed to know when it's time togo back to work.

To how thosein the community continue tostep up.

Our hope is to“Reliev” some of the pressurewe've all felt lately.

Byshowing you the best ways to“Respond” As this countryfocuses on ways to“Revive”“We don't have a life raft butat least we have a lifejacket” We will not forgetwhat this outbreak has done.The kind of loss it has lefus with.“He was the kindestperson I knew, not because hewas my dad, but because he wasgenuinely kind” But foreverything this crisis hastaken from us... it has givenus back a sense of gratitude.A reminder to be thankful fwhat matters.“Kiss thbride” And eventually whenthings come full circle, wemight“Reboun” to someplacbetter than we were beforeTHAT WAS MALLORY SOFASTAIIREOPRTING.

SHE AND MARK ROPERWILL HAVE STORIES EVERY DAYANSWERING QUESTIONS ABOUTMONEY, HELPING YOU GET BACK TOWORK, AND THE CHANGES CAUSEDBY THE OUTBREAK.

MARK WILLHAVE MORE ON MAINTAINING YOURMENTAL HEALTH AND SOBRIETYDURING THE PANDEMIC, COMING UPIN