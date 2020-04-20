Global  

Monday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: SRC

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, at Spirit Realty Capital, there was insider buying on Thursday, by EVP, Asset Management Kenneth Heimlich who purchased 1,950 shares for a cost of $25.77 each, for a total investment of $50,252.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Heimlich in the past twelve months.

Spirit Realty Capital is trading down about 2.9% on the day Monday.




