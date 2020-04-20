Our Galaxy Might be ‘Catapulting’ Stars into its Outer Halo Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:08s - Published 22 hours ago Our Galaxy Might be ‘Catapulting’ Stars into its Outer Halo Researchers found clusters of supernovas might trigger the birth of stars in the outer halos of galaxies like the Milky Way, which could change our understanding of how star systems form and evolve. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this