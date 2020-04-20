Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch Live: Watch Live: Rishi Sunak Leads Daily Coronavirus Conference

Watch Live: Watch Live: Rishi Sunak Leads Daily Coronavirus Conference

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
Watch Live: Watch Live: Rishi Sunak Leads Daily Coronavirus Conference

Watch Live: Watch Live: Rishi Sunak Leads Daily Coronavirus Conference

Chancellor Rishi Sunak hosts the daily coronavirus conference.

He is expected to give a further update on government’s furlough scheme, which has gone live for people to apply.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rapmwsnter

ٍ RT @GOT7Official: GOT7 "NOT BY THE MOON" M/V https://t.co/Vcr4qfRknF 2020.4.20 MON 8PM LIVE PREMIERE #GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7Official #IGOT7 #아가새… 2 seconds ago

Jaehernandez12

Jae hernandez RT @ThatKevinSmith: Here’s where you can see me on 4/20! - 12pm: Joe Quesada’s Marvel Show - 1pm: Punch Edibles Insta Live - 2:20pm: Willie… 2 seconds ago

parrot_street

Parrot Street Book Club RT @JulianHare17: Together @beanstalkreads & @TheVeryGroup have launched 'Storytime with Very'. A series of live story times to encourage h… 3 seconds ago

Niklada9

Nikolay Valaev RT @BeyondTrust: WATCH: Join Morey Haber, CISO of BeyondTrust, and Perry Chu, Snr. Solutions Consultant, in this special webcast for practi… 3 seconds ago

Ginggg12

เป็นนกเป็นเพื่อนเป็นน้องล่าสุดเป็นหมา😂 RT @jypnation: GOT7 "NOT BY THE MOON" M/V https://t.co/qcrzl3ABdQ 2020.4.20 MON 8PM LIVE PREMIERE #GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7Official #IGOT7 #아가새 #G… 3 seconds ago

winterskye_x

goals tbh RT @wayneradiotv: The end is here. Do you have your passport? https://t.co/U6EZXSzVNc The FINAL EPISODE of HLVR:AI is LIVE https://t.co/V… 4 seconds ago

SheriffPulaski

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office RT @ADHPIO: Governor @AsaHutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith will deliver an update about COVID-19 from the Capitol today at… 5 seconds ago

prince2navin

Navinkumar https://t.co/BksL1qNx4H Sharing the visionary part we are missing today.. Long live @ncbn . Happy Birthday 💐 5 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.