Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Give Mom a Hug This Mother's Day!

Give Mom a Hug This Mother's Day!

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:40s - Published
Give Mom a Hug This Mother's Day!

Give Mom a Hug This Mother's Day!

Mother's Day is right around the corner, but with social distancing guidelines it may feel like you wont be able to hug her this year.

Stacey Bresnahan, Founder of Laubahn Perfumes, didn't like the idea of not being able to hug her mom in person, so she created a special hug that can be sent straight to her Mom!

The Laubahn Hug perfume filled wrap is perfect to send all the good feelings (and scents!) straight to your mother so she can feel the love this Mother's Day.

Laubahn Perfumes is also giving away a special offer!

The Discovery Set with all four perfumes is just $65 (originally $95) - Use discount code "MOTHERSDAY" to redeem!

With any purchase of a 50mL or a 100mL bottle of Laubahn Perfume or with the purchase of a Discovery Set, you will receive a FREE Laubahn Hug!

Visit www.laubahnperfumes.com to get your perfect Mother's Day Gift today.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Give Mom a Hug This Mother's Day!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.