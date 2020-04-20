Global  

Residents of Dusseldorf seen shopping as Germany eases lockdown restrictions

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Small shops in Germany are allowed to open for the first time in almost a month, in the country's first steps to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Footage from Monday (April 20) in Düsseldorf shows shoppers on busy streets.

This permission to open is only valid for shops with a total area of 800 square meters and includes car dealerships and bicycle stores.

