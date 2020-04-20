Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Painter uses timelapse footage to capture his creative process from start to finish

Painter uses timelapse footage to capture his creative process from start to finish

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Painter uses timelapse footage to capture his creative process from start to finish

Painter uses timelapse footage to capture his creative process from start to finish

Artist Ryan Davis of Boston, Massachusetts captured his whole creative process through timelapse footage.

Captured on March 1, the footage shows an oil painting inspired by Gerard van Honthorst's "The Concert" that was painted in 1623.

Davis' rendition shows characters in the piece using instruments with other modern contraptions included.

Davis told Newsflare: "I am working towards a career in painting professionally, but I work on a boat catching lobsters at the moment.

"I’ve been painting for about three years.

"COVID-19 has helped me create more art I’d say, not many distractions around and this painting took about 60 hours to complete."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.