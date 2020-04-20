Painter uses timelapse footage to capture his creative process from start to finish

Artist Ryan Davis of Boston, Massachusetts captured his whole creative process through timelapse footage.

Captured on March 1, the footage shows an oil painting inspired by Gerard van Honthorst's "The Concert" that was painted in 1623.

Davis' rendition shows characters in the piece using instruments with other modern contraptions included.

Davis told Newsflare: "I am working towards a career in painting professionally, but I work on a boat catching lobsters at the moment.

"I’ve been painting for about three years.

"COVID-19 has helped me create more art I’d say, not many distractions around and this painting took about 60 hours to complete."