Living Your Everyday Legacy!

Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:12s - Published
Living Your Everyday Legacy!

Living Your Everyday Legacy!

In a time when kindness and compassion are so needed in our world, discovering how we can continue to show up fully in our own lives, and the lives of our loved ones, is powerful -- and a message that needs to be heard.

Even during this time of crisis, you can continue to pursue and live out your purpose, and make a positive impact in the world along the way.

Author of Everyday Legacy: Lessons for Living with Purpose, Right Now, Codi Shewan used to be a funeral director, and now travels the world as a motivational Speaker!

He joins us today to discuss how to be proactive about your happiness, ways to use this crisis to be stronger than ever, and to remember there is hope even in chaos!

Grab your copy of Everyday Legacy: Lessons for Living With Purpose, Right Now at www.everydaylegacy.com.

