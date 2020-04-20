'My staff isn't here so I do the laundry' - Shaggy on lockdown life

Global  

Musician Shaggy says he's doing his own laundry and cooking in the absence of his domestic sfaff, and also explained that his re-released song "It Wasn't Me" is an 'anti-cheating' anthem.

'You know I find myself doing things like laundry because my staff isn't here, you know and cooking is like working out you know, after a while it just kind of comes back," he said.

The musician is releasing of a new version of hit single ''It Wasn't Me'' - a track which he says ''is an anti-cheating song.'' The Jamaican-born, New York-raised reggae star spoke to Reuters on Wednesday (April 15) from his studio in New York.

He's also busy promoting the release of "It Wasn't Me (Hot Shot 2020)" featuring vocalist, Rayvon.

''It Wasn't Me'' made Shaggy a household name when it topped the charts around the world in 2000, with catchy lyrics about a man asking for advice after his girlfriend catches him cheating.




