Former Clinton Advisor: Biden Nomination Is Suicide

A former adviser to Pres.

Bill Clinton doubts the Democratic Party will officially nominate Joe Biden to run against President Trump.

Dick Morris was a Clinton advisor in the mid-1990s.

He appeared on the John Catsimatidis radio show Sunday.

“It’s hard to see.

It’s like a suicide march with them.

But, you know, they’re pretty — pretty stubborn people.” The Washington Examiner said Biden has not yet secured the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot.

Biden is the only candidate left in the race after Bernie Sanders ended his campaign earlier this month.

Morris said New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo could be a possible replacement.

Cuomo has been praised for his response to the coronavirus, leading to speculation he'll run for President.

“I think that there is a significant chance … that people will write in Cuomo‘s name.

It’s going to come from the bottom." Morris, who said he would write in Cuomo’s name on his ballot, has long been a skeptic of Biden.

In March, he questioned the former vice president's mental acuity and said he didn’t think he could beat Trump in November.