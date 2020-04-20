Indigenous elders channel tough love in Earth Day film

Indigenous leaders have warned in a new documentary that people must do more to stop environmental disasters.

'Wisdom Weavers of the World' was shot by Academy Award winner Jeffrey D.

Brown in Hawaii.

Indigenous elders from around the world took part, including Alaskan elder Ilarion Merculieff.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FOUNDER OF GLOBAL CENTER FOR INDIGENOUS LEADERSHIP AND LIFEWAYS, ILARION 'KUUYUX' MERCULIEFF, SAYING: "We have thousands more environmental organisations in existence today than we had 30 years ago and yet Mother Earth's life support systems are coming to the edge, and no-one is asking why." Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, a milestone in the emergence of the environmental movement.

Indigenous peoples are often at the forefront of global efforts to stop habitat destruction and climate change.

The elders who met for the documentary said environmental problems will only be solved when there is a major shift in people's thinking, rather than relying on purely political or technological fixes.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FOUNDER OF GLOBAL CENTER FOR INDIGENOUS LEADERSHIP AND LIFEWAYS, ILARION 'KUUYUX' MERCULIEFF, SAYING: "We're placed on this Earth now for a reason.

None of us have a light reason.

If we have the courage to listen to our hearts, we know that this gift that we carry will be broadcast and help in some way throughout the world." The 14-minute film can be seen from 1700gmt on Wednesday (April 22) on the Wisdom Weavers of the World website.