5 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were in the Marijuana Industry With cannabis use becoming increasingly legal across the United States, a number of celebrities have started to invest in the industry.

Here are five celebrities who created their own marijuana-centered businesses.

Charlie Sheen Six flavors have been launched in close to 20 dispensaries and are priced between $60 and $70.

Martha Stewart These products will contain CBD and be available to both humans and their “beloved pets.” Whoopi Goldberg Goldberg said she wanted to create a product for women that allowed them to experience relief, while still remaining functional.

Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg The company will offer various strains of weed, as well as pre-rolled joints and softgels.

Mike Tyson The resort cultivates marijuana, provides facilities to train growers and offer an edibles factory.