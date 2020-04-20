Former Clinton Advisor: Biden Nomination Is Suicide Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:47s - Published 2 days ago Former Clinton Advisor: Biden Nomination Is Suicide A former adviser to Pres. Bill Clinton doubts the Democratic Party will officially nominate Joe Biden to run against President Trump. Dick Morris was a Clinton advisor in the mid-1990s. He appeared on the John Catsimatidis radio show Sunday. “It’s hard to see. It’s like a suicide march with them. But, you know, they’re pretty — pretty stubborn people.” The Washington Examiner said Biden has not yet secured the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot. 0

