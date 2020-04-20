Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Former Clinton Advisor: Biden Nomination Is Suicide

Former Clinton Advisor: Biden Nomination Is Suicide

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Former Clinton Advisor: Biden Nomination Is Suicide

Former Clinton Advisor: Biden Nomination Is Suicide

A former adviser to Pres.

Bill Clinton doubts the Democratic Party will officially nominate Joe Biden to run against President Trump.

Dick Morris was a Clinton advisor in the mid-1990s.

He appeared on the John Catsimatidis radio show Sunday.

“It’s hard to see.

It’s like a suicide march with them.

But, you know, they’re pretty — pretty stubborn people.” The Washington Examiner said Biden has not yet secured the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.