Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Monday Sector Laggards: Asset Management, REITs

Monday Sector Laggards: Asset Management, REITs

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Monday Sector Laggards: Asset Management, REITs

Monday Sector Laggards: Asset Management, REITs

In trading on Monday, asset management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of ATIF Holdings, off about 14.6% and shares of Manning & Napier off about 9.5% on the day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Monday Sector Laggards: Asset Management, REITs

In trading on Monday, asset management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of ATIF Holdings, off about 14.6% and shares of Manning & Napier off about 9.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are reits shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Invesco Mortgage Capital, trading lower by about 18.7% and Seritage Growth Properties, trading lower by about 10.8%.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.