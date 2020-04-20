Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 16,509 Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published now Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 16,509 A total of 16,509 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday, the Department of Health said, up by 449 from 16,060 the day before.